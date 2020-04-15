Oklahoma City Dunkin’ franchisees donate coffee, gift card care packages to health care workers at OU Medicine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Dunkin’ franchisees have donated care packages to health care professionals at OU Medicine in an effort to lift spirits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the donation includes 50 pounds of Dunkin’ ground coffee, 50 boxes of Dunkin’ Keurig® K-Cup pods, and 50 Dunkin’ gift cards for OU Medicine.

“On behalf of everyone at Dunkin’, we want to send a heartfelt thank you to the heroes across America who are tirelessly protecting our communities – the doctors, nurses, first responders and everyone on the front lines of this crisis,” said Celia Cody, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’ Brands. “As local business owners who live and work in the communities they serve, our franchisees are committed to supporting those keeping our country running during this crisis, and we are proud to have the opportunity to give back.”

The donations were made as part of a larger care package to say “thank you” to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

Dunkin’ has also launched an online gift card site, DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, so that guests in Oklahoma City and across the country can send a Dunkin’ eGift Card as a small token of appreciation to thank a doctor, nurse, first responder, teacher, grocery clerk, postal worker, neighbor or any hero in their life.

For every card purchased at this site, Dunkin’ will donate $1, up to $100,000, to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency funds, specifically for nonprofits helping families affected by COVID-19.