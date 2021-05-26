Oklahoma City elementary school receives gift of new track, pavilion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students at an Oklahoma City elementary school will be able to enjoy a new addition to their campus next school year.

“OKCPS is always so grateful for the support of our community partners who help us ensure our students receive the world-class education they deserve, which includes easy access to physical education,” OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said. “Our partners in action immediately jump in and fill the gaps when they see a need, and, for that, we are very thankful.”

This week, Monroe Elementary School celebrated receiving a new track and pavilion donated by several community partners.

“In my role, each day I see the importance of making sure students have access to physical activities and even the ability to enjoy being outdoors,” said Shannon Buck, Monroe teacher. “The track can also be utilized by the community during the summer and on weekends. And the pavilion has been especially nice to have this spring, as it allowed teachers to have class outdoors and be shielded from the hot Oklahoma sun.”