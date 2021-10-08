Oklahoma City emergency responders pull man out of Lake Stanley Draper

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Lake Stanley Draper

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was pulled out of Lake Stanley Draper after jumping in and not resurfacing.

The Oklahoma City Police Department Lake Patrol and Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to the lake around 5:40 p.m. Friday.

Photo goes with story
Lake Stanley Draper

The man, a 25-year-old, was fishing when he jumped in the lake to retrieve something. He bobbed up and down in the water and eventually did not resurface.

He was pulled out of the water, tended to by EMSA and firefighters and taken to a hospital.

Authorities told KFOR he is alive but in extremely critical condition.

No further details have been provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter