OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The sudden closure of one of the nation’s largest trucking companies has left tens of thousands, including some Oklahomans, without jobs.

A longtime local employee of Yellow Corporation told News 4 though there were signs the company was in trouble, he was still shocked when he got the call on Sunday.

“They’re always crying poor mouth and saying ‘We’re going to shut the doors, we’re going to shut the doors,'” former Yellow employee William Manley told News 4. “Well, now they actually did it.”

Manley was supposed to be working at Yellow Corporation in Oklahoma City on Monday.

Instead, he was talking to News 4 about how he suddenly lost a job he loved.

“I sure liked all the people I worked with here,” Manley said. “A bunch of really good, hardworking folks. That’s why we’re the number one terminal. I didn’t realize I was going to be so upset about this but I couldn’t sleep all night.”

Manley worked for Yellow for nearly nine years. Over the last several months, he says he’s noticed warning signs – with union negotiations, a loss of insurance and the company’s refusal to buy parts for repairs.

All this, he says, despite Yellow receiving a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government.

“I’d like to know what happened to that money,” Manley said. “I never saw any of it. It didn’t go to us and it certainly didn’t go into the equipment. The equipment is junk.”

Manley loved working at Yellow in OKC and loved his co-workers.

Now, he fears an uncertain future.

“I’m 59 and it’s not so easy to find a job when you’re 59,” he told News 4. “A lot of people, like myself, are disabled and really need the insurance to keep us going.”

News 4 reached out to a spokesperson on Yellow’s website for comment but we have not heard back.