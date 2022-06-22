OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA says its second Medical Heat Alert of 2022 continues as temperatures are expected to increase through Saturday.
As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, EMSA has responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in its OKC service area with three patients transported to the hospital.
EMSA offers the following heat safety tips:
- PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
- No alcohol or caffeine.
- If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
- Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
The 4 Warn Forecast for the next eleven days is as follows:
The second EMSA Medical Heat Alert was issued Saturday, June 11.
EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related call volume decrease significantly.