OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA says its second Medical Heat Alert of 2022 continues as temperatures are expected to increase through Saturday.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, EMSA has responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in its OKC service area with three patients transported to the hospital.

EMSA offers the following heat safety tips:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

The 4 Warn Forecast for the next eleven days is as follows:

The second EMSA Medical Heat Alert was issued Saturday, June 11.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related call volume decrease significantly.