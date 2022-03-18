OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community members will gather in Oklahoma City in April to discuss the needs and culture of Afghan refugees.

The Fellowship at Western Oaks, 7901 NW 16th St., will host “Oklahoma Welcomes Afghans” from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7.

Speakers will be Ali Noorani of National Immigration Center, Ruth Young, of USCIS, and a CAIR representative who will discuss relevant topics, including the Afghan Adjustment Act, welcoming and vetting, and the culture and customs of refugees who left Afghanistan during the withdrawal of U.S. military forces.

The second panel includes Kim Bandy from the Spero Project, Sini Mathew, who files asylum legal cases at the Immigration Center at Western Oaks, and Barbi Moore and Ann Knutson from churches that adopted Afghan families.

Community members who want to help Afghans in their resettlement – through jobs, transportation, housing and providing for their basic needs – are welcome to attend the event.