Oklahoma City extends deadline to clear warrants at reduced cost

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have a warrant for an unpaid ticket, city leaders in Oklahoma City say you can clear years-old warrants at a reduced cost.

The deadline for the Oklahoma City Municipal Court penalty reduction program has been extended to Dec. 31, 2021.

Anyone with a warrant for an unpaid ticket for a class “A” offense dated before Dec. 31, 2019 can participate in the program.

Officials say the program reduces the penalty to a cost similar to a ticket paid on time. In return, you won’t be arrested or taken to jail.

“Overdue tickets this old prevent people from reinstating their driving privileges with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, and there’s also an active warrant,” said Municipal Court Administrator LaShawn Thompson. “So beyond encouraging compliance with enforcement of our ordinances, this makes sure an old speeding ticket isn’t the reason someone has trouble getting to work or to school. People can close the case and it won’t be hanging over their head anymore. It only makes sense to extend the deadline.”

For example, an overdue speeding ticket in warrant status could cost up to $613 to resolve — $420 for fines, costs and fees, plus a $193 for a failure to appear charge. But it can be resolved for $155 during the penalty reduction program.

Call (405) 297-3898 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays) to pay the ticket or request a hearing about financial difficulties.

You can also visit okc.gov/court for an online payment link and other details.