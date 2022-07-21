OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Individuals who have a warrant for an unpaid ticket in Oklahoma City have the opportunity to pay it off without the risk of getting arrested.

City officials extended its Penalty Reduction Program through Dec. 31, 2022.

Tickets for low-level offenses, such as speeding tickets, issued on or before June 30, 2020, are eligible for the extension.

Paying off a ticket through the program can save an individual nearly $500 in costs and fines.

Community members who have outstanding tickets can call (405) 297-3898 or visit the Municipal Court Customer Service Window, 701 Couch Drive, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to pay the ticket or request a hearing if they have financial difficulties.

Residents can also visit okc.gov/court for an online payment link and other details.