Oklahoma City families tear down caution tape around closed playgrounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even though city leaders closed all public playgrounds to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials say Oklahoma City families are not following the warnings.

Last week, city officials in Oklahoma City announced that all public playgrounds would be closed until at least April 16.

Even after signs were posted around the playgrounds, officials say parents weren't heeding the warnings.

“Being out here like this, it doesn’t really bother me. I feel like if I’m gonna catch it, I’m gonna catch it,” Garet McNeal told KFOR.

City crews even put up caution tape around some park equipment, but that still didn't stop families from playing on the playground.

On Monday morning, city crews were out at several playgrounds, including Will Rogers Park, to disinfect the playground equipment.

Even though caution tape had been placed around the playground, it was torn down over the weekend.

Officials say the playgrounds are closed to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus in the community. Parks will remain open, but residents need to practice social distancing.