Oklahoma City family on a mission to find young mother’s killer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family is taking a murder investigation into their own hands after their loved one was hit and killed by a car in Seminole county last month.

“We can’t just sit around and wait. It’s torture to sit around and wait. We just can’t do that,” said Faithe Ely’s mother, Amanda Langston. “It’s not an option for us to sit around and depend on someone else.”

Ely’s family has printed off about 250 fliers with a picture of the young mother and the white truck investigators are looking for.

Faithe Ely

The 23-year-old mother of two was found dead along highway 56 near Wewoka around 8:30 p.m. on March 28. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents and Seminole County investigators said she was hit and killed by a car.

Langston said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been flooded with tips, but the information only confirms what they already knew.

Right now, the only lead is a white four-door truck pulling a trailer with no headlights.

The white pickup that is believed to be connected to the hit and run that killed Faithe Ely.

“He or she is a person of interest,” Langston told News 4. “We’re giving this driver every opportunity to come forward and just let us see the events of that night through their eyes, just so we can get some closure, some answers. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Using clues from investigators, the family has been piecing together which way the truck driver was driving that night.

“The gas station that’s at the corner of I-270 and Highway 56 did not catch that truck and trailer on their surveillance. But the businesses going south did,” said Langston. “In our way of thinking, they may have come from Seminole out of Shawnee. So, We’re just trying to back track and post this information.”

“All we want is to see the events of that night through that person’s eyes. Her last moments. That’s all we want.”

Amanda Langston

The family’s first stop is Wewoka, followed by Seminole and Shawnee.

“And if we don’t get anywhere, we’re going to go as far as Sasakwa and into Ada,” her mother said, while Faithe’s young son played in the room down the hall.

When KFOR asked how her six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son were doing, Langston’s eyes filled with tears.

“They’re asking ‘Why? Where is she? Why isn’t she coming home? Why hasn’t she picked them up? Why hasn’t she called?'” she said. “They don’t understand. They’re too little and we don’t have the answers that they’re going to want to know when they’re able to understand. We need to have those answers.”

Faithe’s family is hoping their action in the investigation will show her children the power of family.

“That’s what family is for. That’s what family is about – to still have each other’s back, whether they’re here or they’re gone.”

Faithe Ely remembered.

While Langston spoke to KFOR, her extended family sat around a table nearby. They said they’re going to miss her feisty spirit.

“What’s the saying? ‘Dynamite comes in small packages’? There she was,” said Langston as her family laughed in agreement.

Since Faithe’s death, the family said their imaginations have run wild.

“Unless you’ve ever lost your child or loved one, especially in a situation like this,” said Langston. “You’d be amazed at all the different places your mind goes to.”

They said the only way to calm their minds is finding answers and that driver.

“We’re understanding people and there is forgiveness there and we want to offer that forgiveness – good, bad or indifferent.”

The family is using money from the GoFundMe set up in her memory. They have plans to expand to yard signs, billboards and a cross where her body was found.

“We still want people to see her as a person, not just an accident. Not just something that happened somewhere else or even a case number. She was a real, whole person who had a life and who had people it has affected.”