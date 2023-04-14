OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s premier agricultural and ranching event returns to the OKC Fairgrounds April 13-14-15, 2023.
The Oklahoma City Farm Show is the premier spring agricultural and ranching event for the southern plains area, with hundreds of exhibitors featuring over one thousand product lines for three big days.
Exhibits will include latest in agriculture:
- Tractor displays and demonstrations
- Sprayer
- Tillage
- Harvest equipment
- Cattle management products
- Indoor and outdoor exhibits
- Free coffee and rolls
- OSU Extension seminars – Thursday and Friday at 1:30pm
- Prize drawings
- Live Music by Rusty Rierson!
Feel free to plan your visit with the Interactive Floor Plan to review companies and products represented at the show.