OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s premier agricultural and ranching event returns to the OKC Fairgrounds April 13-14-15, 2023.

The Oklahoma City Farm Show is the premier spring agricultural and ranching event for the southern plains area, with hundreds of exhibitors featuring over one thousand product lines for three big days.

Exhibits will include latest in agriculture:

Tractor displays and demonstrations

Sprayer

Tillage

Harvest equipment

Cattle management products

Indoor and outdoor exhibits

Free coffee and rolls

OSU Extension seminars – Thursday and Friday at 1:30pm

Prize drawings

Live Music by Rusty Rierson!

Feel free to plan your visit with the Interactive Floor Plan to review companies and products represented at the show.