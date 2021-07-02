Oklahoma City father arrested in connection to baby’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City father is facing charges in his baby’s death.

32-year-old Shawn Bennett was arrested this week on a charge of first-degree murder of a child.

It’s been five weeks since officers say the father showed up at Integris Southwest with his little girl who wasn’t breathing

“When officers arrived, they learned from hospital staff that the child was deceased,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On May 27, Lakyn Bennett’s young life was cut short at less than 1-year-old.

Shawn Bennett

Her father, 32-year-old Shawn Bennett, brought her to the hospital while her mother was home.

“The mother went to sleep. At some point, she awoke to officers knocking on her door,” Quirk said.

Officers say they asked her if she had a young child and if she knew where she was. She said she had just woke up and realized her baby and her boyfriend were gone.

Following that fateful day, an investigation spanned more than one month.

“Through the course of their investigation, the medical examiner’s office and our investigators ruled this a homicide,” Quirk said.

Then a warrant was issued for Shawn Bennett.

“He was ultimately arrested on those charges,” Quirk said.

Bennett was arrested at his home and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail five weeks after the death of his young daughter.

The medical examiner has not released the child’s cause of death as the case is still open.