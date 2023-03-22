OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department teamed up with OKC Animal Welfare after getting a call that a dog was trapped on Wednesday.

According to OKCFD, firefighters responded to call about a dog, named Frank, stuck in a storm drain Wednesday morning. Upon their arrival, they found Frank and immediately began working alongside OKC Animal Welfare to rescue him.

OKCFD and OKC Animal Welfare saving Frank. Image courtesy OKCFD.

Officials say OKC Fire rope technicians and Animal Welfare officers put their heads together and developed a plan to save Frank.

OKC Animal Welfare sedated Frank in order to keep him calm and stop him from wedging himself further into the drain. After Frank was sedated, OKC Fire rope rescue techs were able to get Frank out of the drain successfully.

OKCFD and OKC Animal Welfare saves Frank. Image courtesy OKCFD. OKCFD and OKC Animal Welfare saves Frank. Image courtesy OKCFD.

“Frank is now headed to the vet for further treatment but is expected to make a full recovery.” OKCFD said on Facebook.