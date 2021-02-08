Oklahoma City fire crews respond to dozens of accidents due to slick roads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire officials say they have their hands full as they try to respond to dozens of injury accidents across the metro.

Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, told KFOR that crews had already responded to 32 wrecks before 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

“Like you all are saying, it’s those bridges and overpasses, and especially in the northern and western parts of our city, and even along the I-40 corridor. It’s just, it’s treacherous. I’ve been listening to our firefighters on these calls, on the radio traffic, and they just said, ‘This is a sheet of ice. We have eight vehicles involved. We’ve got 12 vehicles involved in this one.’ It’s just one after another,” said Fulkerson.

Fulkerson says drivers appear to be going too fast on the bridges and overpasses, which is causing them to lose traction. At that point, there is no way for them to slow down.

“Just avoid those bridges and overpasses if you can. It’s just extremely treacherous,” he said.

Fulkerson added that Oklahoma City firefighters are marking vehicles that they have checked or responded to with yellow tape. If you see yellow tape on a vehicle on the side of the road, there is no need to report it.

If you are in an accident, Fulkerson says you should try to get it out of the way and into a parking lot. He says if you cannot move your vehicle, make sure you are able to get yourself to a safe place.

“One of the main things we want to tell people this morning is, and I know you all have talked about this at great length, but just slow down. Allow a lot more room between your vehicles and a lot more time to accelerate and to brake. I can’t tell you how many vehicles I saw this morning just on my commute in and it just made me cringe with how close they were following to one another and just weaving in and out of traffic. I was just hoping I wasn’t going to see them in the ditch as I traveled down the interstate,” he said.