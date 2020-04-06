Oklahoma City Fire Department asking community for cloth face masks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, firefighters are one of the first responders who are on the front lines in the battle against the virus.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says it is allowing its fire crews to choose to wear personal masks when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain

At this point, they are asking the community to help create cloth masks for firefighters to wear out in public.

“With over 1,000 personnel, the need is significant,” the fire department posted on Facebook.

In accordance with CDC recommendations, cloth face coverings should:

• Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

• Be secured with ties or ear loops

• Include multiple layers of fabric

• Allow for breathing without restriction

• Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

Officials say the masks must not have words on them or other markings that would be seen as unprofessional.

If you would like to donate masks, email FirePIO@okc.gov and a pickup will be facilitated.

“We thank you so much for your continued and unwavering support of your Oklahoma City Firefighters and other first responders and medical personnel everywhere!”