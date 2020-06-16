Oklahoma City Fire Department begins antibody testing for first responders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As communities across the state continue to fight against the coronavirus, firefighters from the Oklahoma City Fire Department are working to determine how many of their first responders have been exposed to the virus.

Officials with the fire department say they have started a series of antibody testing for all Oklahoma City firefighters and police officers who want to participate.

Authorities say the first test is beginning this week, a second test will happen in the fall and a third test will take place next spring. Officials say the series of tests will help first responders understand what their exposure to COVID-19 has been and allow them to better protect themselves in the future.

The two types of antibodies tested are IgM and IgG.

The IgM antibody shows up approximately eight days post exposure and the person can still be fighting off the virus. If a person tests positive for IgM, they would also need to have a COVID-19 test to ensure they are not still sick and spreading the virus.

IgG antibody usually shows up 14 days after being exposed. If a person has IgG and does not have the IgM antibody, then they have been exposed to the virus but they have recovered and are not currently sick or spreading the virus.