Oklahoma City Fire Department employee passes away

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is mourning the loss of another employee.

Officials say 45-year-old Robert Saudia, a support service specialist, passed away on Dec. 28 at his home in Oklahoma City.

Saudia had been an employee of the Oklahoma City Fire Department for two years.

“In his time with the department, Robert endeared himself to everyone he worked with or encountered. His optimist work ethic and his desire to always provide the best service possible will never be forgotten,” a release from the department read.

Authorities say Saudia had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but it is unclear at this time if the virus caused his death.