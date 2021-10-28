Oklahoma City Fire Department fires search and rescue team member after refusing to test for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a corporal with its Urban Search and Rescue Team has been terminated after refusing to test for COVID-19 following deployment to Louisiana.

Officials say Corporal Jerimiah Hoffstatter was terminated Wednesday from employment with the City of Oklahoma City based on gross insubordination.

Corporal Hoffstatter was recently deployed to Louisiana to assist with a hurricane response as part of the Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR).

During their time in Louisiana, USAR team members from other task forces who were deployed with Oklahoma Task Force 1 contracted COVID-19.

Three Oklahoma City Fire Department personnel tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to the Sooner State.

“Corporal Hoffstatter refused to comply with this testing requirement upon return to our city,” said Benny Fulkerson with OKCFD. “After completing an administrative investigation, it was determined that Corporal Hoffstatter was grossly insubordinate when he refused to be tested for COVID-19.”

During a disciplinary meeting with fire administration, Hoffstatter was offered a last-chance agreement which included time off without pay.

Hoffstatter refused the agreement and refused to sign the documentation of the determined discipline.

Following refusal, Hoffstatter’s employment with the department was terminated.

Hoffstatter had 9.35 years of service with the department and was assigned to Fire Station 8.