Oklahoma City Fire Department kicking off virtual ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say their annual MDA fundraiser will look a little different this year.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is kicking off a virtual ‘Fill the Boot’ event, which will run from Aug. 7 through Labor Day.

Instead of firefighters standing along roadways, donations will be made virtually this year.

“The pandemic will not thwart our efforts to support this extremely important cause,” said Fire Chief Richard Kelley. Last year, his department collected over $153,000 for MDA which he credits to the residents of Oklahoma City. “Those who live and work in our great city have always been extremely generous with their donations. We have every reason to believe that a virtual fill the boot campaign will yield the same degree of compassion,” he concluded.

The fire service has a long-standing tradition of partnering with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

To donate, click here.

LATEST STORIES: