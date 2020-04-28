Oklahoma City Fire Department mourning loss of one of their own

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Authorities announced the passing of Lt. Todd Spencer, from Fire Station 33A.

Officials say Spencer passed away on Monday evening after a brief bout with cancer.

“Lieutenant Spencer began his career with the department in 1994 and faithfully served the City of Oklahoma City for more than 25 years. Todd was loved and respected by all who knew and worked with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, said.