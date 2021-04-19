Oklahoma City Fire Department mourns loss of search and rescue dog

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their most popular members.

On Monday, the fire department announced that ‘Salsa,’ one of the department’s search and rescue canines, passed away.

“Salsa was so great at what she did and was always a joy to have around,” the Oklahoma City Fire Department posted on Facebook.

The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation says Salsa was originally trained as a guide dog, but simply had too much energy.

During her career, she was called to searches across the metro following natural disasters, including the May 20 tornado that hit Moore in 2013.

In 2017, Salsa retired from the department.

She spent the rest of her life with her handler at his home.