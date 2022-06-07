OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of vehicles were stuck in water Tuesday morning due to the heavy rainfall overnight.

“We had to go out and help that many people. That’s a lot. It’s not uncommon though, unfortunately, in our city,” said Benny Fulkerson, Battalion Chief and public information officer for Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The fire department says low-lying areas flood quickly and it becomes a problem on days like today.

In just an hour and a half, the department responded to almost 30 high water assist calls. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

“Another interesting thing about Oklahoma City is when the rain starts and it’s heavy, it’ll flood quickly. But when the rain stops, a lot of times it recedes pretty quickly too. We went from having probably 30 or 40 calls on our screen down to just two or three in a matter of about 30 minutes. So, it’s just as fast as it gets busy it also gets not busy sometimes the same way, and that’s a good thing,” said Fulkerson.

This morning from 8 to 9:30, the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to dozens of cars stuck in water due to the heavy rainfall overnight.

Fulkerson stresses the best course of action is to turn around instead of risking it and ending up in a bad situation, or else you may find yourself at an auto shop – or worse.

“You would have to come see me, and you don’t want to see me because that’s money, you know? So, save yourself some time and money don’t go through high waters,” said Kendrick Franklin, mechanic at K&J Auto.

Franklin tells KFOR, just a cup of water can ruin your engine.

“This is where your breather is, your breather is down here, sucking air through your motor. So, water is going to suck through there and steal the air. And this is the problem,” said Franklin.

Franklin also says if your car is low to the ground, it has a higher chance of getting stuck and ruining your engine.

“If your car is in the water and it’s dead, in the water, you’re dead. The motors done,” said Franklin.

If you do get stuck, the fire department suggests using your best judgement whether to exit or stay in your vehicle when waiting for first responders.

As always, don’t forget to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

More rain is expected overnight so take these tips into consideration for when you travel Wednesday morning.