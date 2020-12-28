Oklahoma City Fire Department warns against scam donation phone calls

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department is warning you about a phone scam making the rounds.

OKCFD officials say they have had reports of residents receiving a phone call asking for donations for the department.

Officials say they do NOT call residents for any type of donation.

Report the call if you receive one.

