OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a two-story apartment fire on Friday.

According to OKCFD, the apartment fire began around 9:30 a.m. near SW 29th and Dumas Ave.

OKCFD battles 2-story apartment fire. Image courtesy OKCFD.

Officials say the fire began on the first floor and spread to the second. One resident was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The fire has been put out and cause is still under investigation.