OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters responded to a commercial fire in Oklahoma City on Friday.

According to OKCFD, crews responded to a fire at a two-story apartment complex near the 3300 block of S Robinson around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

OKCFD battles apartment fire. Image KFOR.

“Approximately 9 a.m. this morning, the crews responded to a reported apartment fire,” said Batt. Chief Shane Williams. “Upon arrival, we had heavy flames and smoke from one of the second floor apartments.”

Officials say firefighters noticed smoke coming from the building right away, but they were able to put the fire out quickly. The fire was contained to one unit and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.