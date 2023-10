OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is reaching out to residents who are in need of a smoke alarm.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says it will provide free, long-life smoke alarms to OKC residents.

Fire officials say they will need to come to the home to install the units. If an OKC resident needs new smoke alarms, they can request them by calling 405-316-BEEP (2337).