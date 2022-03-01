OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department officials are working to determine whether a blaze at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon was set intentionally.

Fire Department crews were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 4900 block of South Walker.

A fire was burning in an upstairs apartment at the back of the complex, Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson told KFOR.

A fire at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of South Walker.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the apartment where the fire started. Adjacent units sustained water and smoke damage.

How the fire ignited is still unknown, but Fulkerson said the situation is currently considered suspicious.

Officials are investigating reports that someone may have started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.