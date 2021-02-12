Oklahoma City fire officials warning residents about fire dangers with colder temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you haven’t started taking steps to protect your home from the hazards that come from the cold weather, now is the time.

From burst pipes to fire hazards, there are a lot of steps you can take to prevent costly messes.

“Very often, we see instances where someone has a space heater that’s right next to a couch or right next to a chair, right next to currents or bedding – and it catches it on fire. It happens so quickly,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

He says to turn them off when you leave the room or go to bed at night.

“Also, you need to make sure you’re plugging those directly into a wall outlet and that really goes with any other high-heat producing products in your home such as hair dryers, coffee makers, toasters,” Fulkerson said.

He says it’s important to have your fireplace cleaned and inspected by a professional each year.

“Another issue that we’ve seen with the fireplaces is the disposal of the hot ashes,” Fulkerson said. “You need to make sure those are completely cool before you dispose of them and when you do you need to put them in a tightly-sealed metal container and keep those at least 10 feet away from your home or any other structure.”

Fulkerson says electrical fires are a big problem this time of year and you need to be aware of what your home is trying to tell you.

“If you have lights that are dimming or flickering often,” he said. “If you’re having frequently blown fuses or tripped circuit breakers, perhaps you have a wall outlet or electrical switch that’s warm to the touch or even if you have an electrical odor, those are all signs that you need to have your home inspected by a qualified electrician.”

He also advises you to never use an oven to warm your home.

“In fact, you run the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning with a gas oven, so we don’t ever advise you to use an oven for heating,” Fulkerson said. “They’re not designed for that at all.”

He says it’s important to have a plan to escape and have a meeting place in case there is a fire in your home.

The OKC Fire Department provides and installs smoke alarms for free for the city’s residents.

If you need one, visit okc.gov or call (405)316-BEEP (2337).