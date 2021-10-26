Oklahoma City Fire, Police team up for Bambi Bucket wildfire fighting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police and Fire Departments are teaming up for new equipment and training to save metro communities from wildfires.

The Fire Department will be purchasing a Bambi Max Bucket, a water drop bucket for helicopters. The Police Department’s aircraft will be used for this equipment.

Authorities say that Air Rescue Systems (ARS) will train three pilots, three crew chiefs, and six ground crew members to work the bucket.

ARS is the only Federal Aviation Administration-certified Part 141 training school for long line and rescue training, according to officials.

The cost of training is about $33,800 and will be split between Fire and Police Department funding.