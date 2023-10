OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to an accident involving an Oklahoma City Fire vehicle Friday morning.

According to officials, the accident happened near SW 59th and Pennsylvania Ave. around 4 a.m. on Friday. The accident involved an OKCFD Battalion Chief who was on their way to a fire at a building about 7 minutes away near SW Blackwelder.

Accident involving fire vehicle. Image KFOR. Accident involving fire vehicle. Image Oklahoma City Fire Dept.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved was taken into custody for DUI.

No more information is available at this time.