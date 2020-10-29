Oklahoma City firefighter in ICU after house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma City firefighter is in the intensive care unit following an injury he sustained at a house fire.

Late Wednesday night, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home near N.W. 122nd and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators believe a generator may have sparked a fire at the home.

Officials say a firefighter who was on the roof of the home performing ventilation briefly inhaled superheated smoke.

At the time, authorities thought he was OK.

He was evaluated at the scene by fellow firefighters and EMSA paramedics before being transferred to INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center.

According to firefighters at the scene, he appeared in good spirits on his way to the hospital.

However, his condition has worsened.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say he is now in the intensive care unit and his condition is listed as serious.

He has been a member of the fire department for just over two years.

