Oklahoma City firefighter injured while fighting 3-alarm fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City firefighter was injured while battling a blaze on Sunday morning.

“Immediately, as soon as our crews got on scene, they could see fire coming between the front of the wall and roof area,” said Batt. Chief Sean Cobb, of the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters were called to a commercial building in northeast Oklahoma City.

“The flames were completely from floor to roof line,” said Cobb.

Fire crews first tried to attack the blaze head-on by going inside the structure.

“They tried to go in through the front door. There was just too much heat,” said Cobb.

At that point, firefighters took to their trucks, going up in buckets to use the water cannons to fight the fire from above.

Officials believe the building was vacant since many of the windows were boarded up.

Crews were finally able to douse the flames, but not before the heat injured one of their own.

“The heat was just so intense it went through his protective clothing,” said Cobb.

Officials say the firefighter suffered first-degree burns to his forehead. He was treated on the scene and even returned to fight the blaze.

The smoke coming from the building was so intense, it made travel around N.E. 10th and MLK dangerous.

Police had to be called in to direct traffic.

Fire officials say a smaller building and two cars on the property were also damaged by the flames.

The total damage is estimated to be more than $200,000.