Oklahoma City firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma continues to climb to more than 2,000, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say a firefighter has tested positive for the virus.

Authorities say the firefighter experienced fatigue and a cough, so he decided to get tested for COVID-19 through his primary care physician.

At this point, the firefighter is now isolated at home.

Seven of the firefighter’s coworkers who were showing some symptoms were also tested for the virus. However, six of those tests are negative and one test is still pending.

In all, 13 additional firefighters who had worked with or near the firefighter were quarantined per Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines.

“The Oklahoma City Fire Department continues to take necessary actions to ensure the safety of the firefighters and the community served. Firefighters are responding to all suspected COVID-19 medical calls with a full complement of personal protective equipment (PPE) including respiratory protection, eye protection, gloves and a splash protection ensemble. Additionally, firefighters are fully disinfecting fire stations, apparatus and equipment multiple times every day,” a release from the fire department read.

Officials say people who are calling 911 should be prepared to answer questions to help first responders identify possible COVID-19 patients or environments.

Also, those who suspect they are COVID-19 positive should wear a mask before first responders arrive at their home.

Authorities suggest that if people calling 911 for a medical emergency could wait outside until first responders arrive, this might reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

