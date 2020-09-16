Oklahoma City firefighters battle blaze at recycling plant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters responded to an early morning blaze at a local recycling plant near Interstate 40 and Martin Luther King.

Firefighters say an employee called in the fire just after 4 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We’re told it was a large pile of scrap metal, mostly from cars, that was burning.

Area residents say this is just another in a long line of fires and explosions that keep happening at the same plant.

“It’s been going on for a while, but we just want it to stop,” JFK Neighborhood Association President Denyvetta Davis told KFOR. “We don’t want it to be subsided, we don’t want it to be temporary stops, we want it to actually stop.”

Davis shared with KFOR pictures from area residents of cracks in their walls, ceilings and floors.

They say all the damage was caused by explosions from the plant.

In 2014, the City Council voted to ban plants in the area from operating before 7 a.m., and Davis says it’s time for more to be done.

“We don’t know what health issues it’s causing,” Davis said. “It’s damage to our property, damage mentally cause we don’t know when it’s happening, we don’t know what we’re breathing. There’s a lot of issues.”

