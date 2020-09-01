Oklahoma City firefighters battle blaze

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a busy morning for firefighters across the metro who responded to several house fires.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 33rd and Villa.

When crews arrived on the scene, flames could be seen shooting out of the attic of the home.

At this point, the cause of the fire has not been released.

