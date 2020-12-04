Oklahoma City firefighters battle intense flames during house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters battled some intense flames while fighting a house fire early Friday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home near S.W. 25th and Shields.
When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.
Officials say two people were inside the home when the fire started, but they were able to make it out safely.
The residents say a motorcycle in the back bedroom might have been the cause of the fire. However, the cause is still under investigation.
