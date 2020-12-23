Oklahoma City firefighters battle large grassfire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – High winds caused a massive grassfire to spread overnight in Oklahoma City.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grassfire that was spreading near I-44 and I-35, near the building that used to house the Sleepy Hollow Restaurant.

Officials say the fire was difficult to tackle due to the strong winds. In fact, embers were carried almost a mile away and sparked another fire along Bryant Ave.

Authorities say almost every water tanker the fire department has was being used at the two locations.

Fire crews stayed at the scene throughout the night to continue fighting the flames and monitoring hot spots.