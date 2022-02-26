OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A senior living center in Oklahoma City caught on fire Saturday morning.

The fire ignited in the 300 block of NW 12th Street at around 9:50 a.m.

The fire ignited on a stovetop while a person was cooking. Flames spread to a nearby chair and other items nearby, according to Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The sprinkler system in the unit where the fire started activated, containing the fire to that unit, Fulkerson said.

However, smoke spread throughout the building.

Residents were evacuated from their homes.

Fire crews were called to the scene to assist with possible evacuation, possible medical evaluation of people at the building, smoke removal and water removal from the first floor.

An EMBARK bus provided a warm sitting area for residents who had to be evacuated from the building, Fulkerson said.

The first floor sustained water damage. Two, possibly three, residents were displaced, Fulkerson said.

The occupant of the apartment where the fire started was checked for possible smoke inhalation and transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.