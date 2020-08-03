Oklahoma City firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at abandoned church

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after an abandoned church went up in flames on Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a reported fire near S.E. 59th and Eastern.

When they arrived, they quickly realized that fighting the fire would be a bit of a challenge.

The blaze was on the second story of an abandoned church, and large plants around the perimeter of the church made it difficult to fight the fire.

The blaze was declared a two-alarm fire, and fire crews had to cut holes in the roof to let some of the smoke escape the structure.

So far, there is no word on what caused the fire.

