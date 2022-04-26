UPDATE: Firefighters extinguished the house fire in the 11800 block of West Hefner Road in Oklahoma City.

The people inside the home were safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire.

The fire is burning in the 11800 block of West Hefner Road.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m.

They arrived and found a two-story home burning.

The home’s upper floor was on fire. Flames were seen coming out of windows on the top floor.

An Oklahoma City Fire Department official said residents at the address made it out.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.