OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the city’s northwest side.

Crews were called around 1:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of NW 49th.

The scene of the house fire in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Emergency radio traffic said heavy smoke is coming out of the home.

Everyone who was in the house escaped the fire, but a pet cat is missing.

This is a developing situation. More information will be released once available.