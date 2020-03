OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 87th and Military.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they could see smoke coming from a nearby home.

Officials worked to contain the blaze to prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.