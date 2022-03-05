UPDATE: Highway 7 at 9 mile hill, eight miles west of Marlow in Stephens county, is closed both ways due to a grassfire eliminating visibility, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A Stephens County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said crews are in the mop-up stage of the fire, so the highway should be reopened shortly.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are battling several grassfires across the city.

Crews are at the scene of grassfires at 9810-10199 NW Expressway, 3101 NE 50th St., 2330 NW 10th St., 5350-5399 SW 29th St., and 1524 SW 61st St. Terrace.

Structures are in the line of the grassfire at Northwest Expressway and Morgan Road.

Grassfire at NW Expressway and Morgan Road.

The Northwest Expressway fire has burned several trees.

KFOR meteorologist Aaron Brackett said Saturday’s weather conditions brought a high risk for grassfires.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.