OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As dry conditions persist across the state, the Oklahoma City Fire Department is on the lookout for any grass or wildfires.

However, they also had time to come to the rescue of a four-legged citizen.

Brodie, a French Bulldog, apparently figured out how to lock himself inside a car, and he needed a bit of help.

Fortunately, firefighters from Fire Station 9 came to his rescue and opened the door.