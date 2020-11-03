Oklahoma City firefighter’s condition improving from super heated smoke

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma City firefighter is recovering from an injury he suffered while fighting a house fire last week.

Late Wednesday night, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home near N.W. 122nd and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators believe a generator may have sparked a fire at the home.

“The generator had ran out of gas and was extremely hot and someone went to attempt to put some more gas into the generator and that’s when the fire started,” said Maj. Louis Marschik, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Officials say a firefighter who was on the roof of the home performing ventilation briefly inhaled superheated smoke.

The firefighter made a hole in the roof for air flow, but when his mask alerted he was running low on air, he went to check it, and that’s when he was hit with the smoke and heat.

“He disengaged it but he didn’t realize that he was still pretty close to the opening and that’s where the smoke hit him,” Maj. Marschik said.

At the time, authorities thought he was OK.

He was evaluated at the scene by fellow firefighters and EMSA paramedics before being transferred to INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center.

According to firefighters at the scene, he appeared in good spirits on his way to the hospital.

However, his condition has worsened.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

On Tuesday, officials with the fire department announced that his condition is improving.

His family says he is off of a ventilator and is on low-flow oxygen as he continues to fight pneumonia.

At this point, it is unclear when he will be released from the hospital.

He has been a member of the fire department for just over two years.

