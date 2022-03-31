OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fire burned multiple floors of a vacant apartment building, causing one floor to collapse Thursday night.

Oklahoma City Fire Department crews were called to the 5300 block of Willow Cliff Road.

Firefighters found a blaze burning on the building’s north side.

The apartment complex has multiple floors, and the fire spread from one floor to both the floor directly above and the floor directly beneath it, according to a Fire Department official.

No one was injured.

Crews extinguished the blaze. No one was found inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.