Oklahoma City firefighters extinguish house fire after receiving frantic call from resident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters snuffed out a blaze before it could consume a local home on Thursday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the 200 block of Northwest 92nd Street after a woman called 911 at 9:07 a.m. and frantically said that her house was on fire.

The woman did not give much information but said that everyone in the residence was out of the home.

Oklahoma City firefighters at a home where a fire ignited Thursday morning.

Crews found smoke and flames at the rear of the home. They attacked the blaze and extinguished it before it could cause the home too much damage.

Fire officials told KFOR the family was grilling food when flames from the grill jumped, spreading to the rear of the house.

Officials said the barbecue grill was too close to the home.

Six people were at the home when the fire ignited. Officials did not mention any injuries.