Oklahoma City firefighters extinguish house fire after receiving frantic call from resident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Oklahoma City firefighters at a home where a fire ignited Thursday morning.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters snuffed out a blaze before it could consume a local home on Thursday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the 200 block of Northwest 92nd Street after a woman called 911 at 9:07 a.m. and frantically said that her house was on fire.

The woman did not give much information but said that everyone in the residence was out of the home.

Photo goes with story
Oklahoma City firefighters at a home where a fire ignited Thursday morning.

Crews found smoke and flames at the rear of the home. They attacked the blaze and extinguished it before it could cause the home too much damage.

Fire officials told KFOR the family was grilling food when flames from the grill jumped, spreading to the rear of the house.

Officials said the barbecue grill was too close to the home.

Six people were at the home when the fire ignited. Officials did not mention any injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter