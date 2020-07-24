Oklahoma City firefighters go above and beyond to help child while on call

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters used their skills to help a child while responding to a call.

On Thursday, firefighters from Engine 3 responded to a medical call in Oklahoma City.

After treating the patient, firefighters noticed a bicycle in the corner of the house. A child at the home told fire crews that the bicycle was broken and no one could fix it.

At that point, the firefighters worked to repair the bicycle and got the child back on two wheels.

