Oklahoma City firefighters head out to ‘Fill The Boot’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City will soon notice some familiar faces along the streets across the metro.

Oklahoma City firefighters are participating in the “Fill The Boot” for the Muscular Dystrophy Association from Oct. 9 through Oct. 14.

Oklahoma City residents and visitors will see firefighters at many major intersections.

“We are excited to once again lend our support to this wonderful cause,” said Oklahoma City Fire Chief Richard Kelley. “This is a relationship that has been in place for many, many years, and knowing that we can play a small part in making peoples’ lives better means a lot to us. Oklahoma City residents have always been the most generous people and have supported our Fill-The-Boot effort wholeheartedly.”

Organizers say the Muscular Dystrophy Association lost over 60% of their funding due to the pandemic.

Motorists are encouraged to donate any amount they can when they see the firefighters on the streets this year. Donations can also be made online: http://bit.ly/MDA_FTB21.