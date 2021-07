OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters say they are still working to determine what sparked a fire at a duplex early Monday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a duplex fire near S.E. 83rd and Shields Blvd.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported seeing flames coming through the roof of the home.

The residents were able to escape the blaze on their own, but a pet cat died in the fire.